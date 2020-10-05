Maharashtra CM to decide upon reopening places of worship soon: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is holding discussions with various religious organisations and he will soon take a decision on reopening places of worship in the state, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday.

Raut said this when some reporters pointed out that restaurants have been allowed to operate again with their capacity not exceeding 50 per cent or as prescribed by local authorities, but temples have not been reopened in the state.

"The chief minister has maintained from the beginning that things will be unlocked in a phased manner...you can impose 50 per cent restrictions on restaurants while reopening them, but it is not possible in the case of temples," he said.

"The states chief minister is speaking to organisations representing all religions. Soon, the chief minister will take a decision on it," Raut said.

The Rajya Sabha member also said the decision on the number of seats to be contested by the Shiv Sena in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections is expected to be taken in a day or two.

"Discussion is on about contesting the Bihar polls. Our people in Bihar want us to fight 50 seats. But, we are saying that we should contest 30 to 40 seats. A decision on it will be taken today or tomorrow," he said.

Asked if the Shiv Sena will field a candidate against former Bihar director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey (if he contests), Raut cryptically said, "Keep watching."

"I will go to Bihar. Will answer this when I will go there, he added.

Pandey, while heading the Bihar Police force, had pitched for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

He took voluntary retirement from service last month and joined the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

The Bihar Assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.