Maharashtra CM to visit flood-affected Solapur district

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 18 2020, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 23:14 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will pay a day-long visit to the rain-affected parts of Solapur district on Monday to take stock of the damage.

As per the official tour itinerary, Thackeray will visit Sangavi Khurd, Akkalkot and Rampur in the district.

He will also chair a review meeting with senior officials in Solapur, the statement said.

Earlier this week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged.

As per the official information, till Friday, as many as 40,036 people had been shifted to safer places in four districts, including over 32,500 in Solapur and over 6,000 in Pune.

Uddhav Thackeray
Solapur
Maharashtra

