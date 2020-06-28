Maharashtra CM to visit Pandharpur

The Maharashtra government is yet to take a final call on whether to take the palkhis by road or air to Pandharpur in Solapur district on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.

The Solapur and Pune districts, from where the palkhis (palanquins) pass, are among the two worst Covid-19 affected districts.

Each year, lakhs of warkaris, from Maharashtra and neighbouring states, traverse around 230-odd kms from Alandi and Dehu in Pune carrying the palanquins bearing the padukas of the saints to the shrine of Lord Vithoba in Pandharpur, however, the processions were cancelled but the nearly 800-year-old tradition of carrying the palkhis will be maintained.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday that he would go to Pandharpur on July 1, on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi to perform the customary puja of Lord Vithoba and Rakhumai.

"May Lord Vitthal remove all hurdles and problems," he said on Sunday. Maharashtra's home minister Anil Dehmukh and health minister Rajesh Tope visited Pandhurpur on Saturday to review the situation and met the collector Milind Shambharkar, the civic commissioner and police officials to take stock of the preparedness for the pilgrimage.

"In light of the pandemic, we will have to ensure safety while organising this traditional pilgrimage," Deshmukh said.

"Only the nine palanquins which come every year will be allowed to come for the pilgrimage. We are still working on the logistics on whether these will be brought by road like every year or by chopper," he told the mediapersons.

He also underlined how some collectorates were issuing passes for the pilgrimage without taking either the home minister or the local collectorate into confidence.

"I want to convey to people that such passes will not be acceptable," he warned.

He requested people to co-operate to ensure that the pilgrimage is conducted in a safe and peaceful manner. "I think Lord Vithoba will also be happy if we do so," he said.