Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces measures to stop COVID-19 spread

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked district collectors to ensure there is no crowding at religious sites in view of the novel coronavirus threat, though worship there may continue.

Announcing several measures to stop the spread of the virus after a review meeting here, Thackeray directed that political event, meetings etc not take place.

He said foreign tours have been banned and gram panchayat and other local body meetings have been postponed.

From Tuesday, measures will be in place to stop the flow of people into Mantralaya, the state's secretariat in south Mumbai, the CM informed.

Thackeray also ordered the closure of schools in rural areas, and instructed officials to place sanitisers and soaps in public toilets, as part of measures to tackle the coronavirus threat.

'No plan to lock down any city'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the state government has no plans to enforce a lockdown of any city in view of the coronavirus situation, but asked people to avoid thronging temples, mosques, churches and other public spaces.

The government has also decided to postpone all ongoing exams in the state, Thackeray told reporters at his official residence Varsha in south Mumbai.

The next 15 to 20 days are important for the state as far as containment of the coronavirus spread is concerned and people should be extra vigilant on this aspect, he said.

Maharashtra has 38 COVID-19 patients as on Monday.