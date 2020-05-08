Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to Aurangabad victims' kins

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the victims of the Aurangabad migrants run over incident.
The medical expenses of those injured would be borne by the government.
"Its a very unfortunate incident,' Thackeray said.
He urged the government to deploy more trains to enable migrants to reach their home states.
"The migrants should not lose hopes and patience," he urged.