Migrants death: Maha CM announces Rs 5L compensation

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to Aurangabad victims' kins

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 08 2020, 11:57 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 11:58 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the victims of the Aurangabad migrants run over incident. 

The medical expenses of those injured would be borne by the government. 

Also read — Train runs over migrant workers in Aurangabad; 16 dead

"Its a very unfortunate incident,' Thackeray said. 

He urged the government to deploy more trains to enable migrants to reach their home states.

Also read — Aurangabad migrants death: Congress blames Modi govt, Railways

"The migrants should not lose hopes and patience," he urged.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
migrant workers
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Ratan Tata invests in 17-year-old boy's pharma start-up

Ratan Tata invests in 17-year-old boy's pharma start-up

Coronavirus: Was the TN's Koyambedu cluster avoidable?

Coronavirus: Was the TN's Koyambedu cluster avoidable?

COVID-19 pandemic unleashing tsunami of hate: UN chief

COVID-19 pandemic unleashing tsunami of hate: UN chief

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

 