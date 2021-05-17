Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray assesses damage caused by cyclone Tauktae

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday assessed the damage caused by cyclonic storm Tauktae in Mumbai and other districts in Konkan and asked officials to remain alert in view of the rainfall and gusty winds in the coastal region, where six persons died.

Under the influence of the extremely severe cyclonic storm, Mumbai and its adjoining districts were lashed by heavy rains and high-speed winds during the day.

According to an official statement, six persons died, while nine others were injured in storm-related incidents in the coastal region.

Three persons died in Raigad district, while Thane and Sindhudurg districts reported two and one deaths, respectively, it said.

A total of 12,500 people were shifted to safer places as a precautionary measure, the statement said.

The statement said while damage to property was reported in the coastal and a few other districts, electricity supply to Covid-19 care centres there remained uninterrupted.

The chief minister took stock of alternate power supply system, the statement said.

Thackeray asked the district administrations to remove fallen trees and electricity poles from roads and ensure smooth vehicular movement.

The CM also reviewed the damage caused by the storm to boats of fishermen from the affected areas, the statement said.

The statement said the cyclone damaged 2,542 structures partially, while 6 got destroyed completely in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

Thackeray also held discussion with senior India Meteorological Department scientist KS Hosalikar and was told that the cyclone was 180km from Mumbais coast and its speed will get reduced to 70 km to 80 km per hour as the time progresses.

The cyclone will reach Gujarat between 8 pm and 11 pm on Monday and its speed is likely to be 175 km per hour, an official said, according to the statement.

The official said Mumbais suburbs received more than 120 mm rainfall, while the Colaba area (in the city) recorded 100 mm to 120 mm rainfall over the past six hours, the statement said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed the chief minister that patients from three Covid-19 centres in Mumbai were shifted safely elsewhere.

The corporation said the work of removing uprooted trees and fallen electricity poles is on in the city.

The statement said an orange alert ((heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places) was issued for Mumbai in view of the cyclone and added air services at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended due to it.