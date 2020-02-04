Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calls Modi's pet Bullet Train project a 'white elephant'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project a “White Elephant”.

He has indicated that his government would rethink the project.

“I feel we need to sit and discuss it... Who will benefit from a bullet train? How many businesses and industries are going to be benefited?... Please explain... we will go before the public and decide what to do,” he said in an interview to Marathi daily Saamana and Hindi tabloid Dophar ka Saamana – both mouthpieces of his party, Shiv Sena.

“We have to prioritise the developmental work of the state... we have to look at the economic situation and carry out development.”

The officials of the Ministry of Railways in New Delhi said that they had not received any communication from the State Government about halting the bullet train project. They also said that the Ministry of Railways was in touch with the Maharashtra Government and the process of acquiring land was expected to be over soon.

India's first high-speed rail project was to be built with the Shinkansen Bullet Train technology of Japan, with 81% of the estimated expenditure to be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as a soft loan.

“If someone gives a loan without interest or loan with minimal interest, that does not mean we take it... and snatch land from farmers... after all this is a white elephant and no need to have it,” Uddhav, who leads the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in Maharashtra, said in an interview with Saamana Executive Editor and the Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.

The JICA inked an agreement with the Ministry of Finance of the Government of India on September 18, 2018, pledging a soft loan of 89,547 million Japanese Yen (approx. Rs 5,500 Crore) for the project.

When Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had met in Bangkok on the sideline of the East Asia Summit on November 4 last year, the two sides discussed the High-Speed Rail-Link project.

Abe had requested Modi for his personal intervention to speed up its implementation. The two prime ministers were expected to discuss it again during the annual summit in Guwahati in December. But the summit was indefinitely postponed, due to widespread protest in the North-East region against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The officials of the Ministry of Railways in New Delhi said that works to build the high-speed rail corridor could start from Gujarat, where the acquisition of land had not meet any resistance.

The 508.17 km bullet train route will cover a distance of 155.64 km in Maharashtra, 2 km in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 350.53 km in Gujarat.