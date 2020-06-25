Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray gets an advisor

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray now has an advisor who would be his eyes and ears on the ground.

Incumbent chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, who retires after two extensions on 30 June, would become the principal advisor in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Mehta a super bureaucrat in Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

This is the first time that Maharashtra's bureaucracy will see such an arrangement.

Mehta will be replaced by Sanjay Kumar, who is now the second senior-most bureaucrat after Mehta, holding the dual charge of Home and Housing departments. Incidentally, Mehta and Kumar are batchmates and enjoy a good working equation.

Uddhav, who is the Shiv Sena president, was keen that Mehta get another extension, but the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress were against it.

Some of the senior Cabinet colleagues of Uddhav in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government have also spoken on a possible extension for Mehta, who is an officer of the 1984-batch of the IAS.

Mehta's role would be similar to that of high-profile bureaucrat PK Sinha, who after three extensions as cabinet secretary was appointed as principal advisor in Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Mehta earlier served as municipal commissioner of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of the richest civic bodies of the country, that Shiv Sena is controlling over quarter of a century.

There has been a big shake up in Maharashtra's bureaucracy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic starting with the transfer of Mumbai's municipal commissioner Pravinsinh Pardeshi as additional chief secretary of the urban development department.

In the last month, two collectors and half a dozen municipal chiefs have been shunted including four in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), a big Covid-19 hotspot.

"There could be series of transfers in the IAS and IPS hierarchy in the days to come," informed sources said.

It may be recalled, in February, Uddhav Thackeray appointed senior Shiv Sena leader and close aide Ravindra Waikar, an MLA form Jogeshwari as chief coordinator in the PMO, but had to back out owing to the office-of-profit issue.

Similarly, Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant, a former minister in the Narendra Modi government was made head of state Parliamentary coordination committee but his appointment too was cancelled.