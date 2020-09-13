Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray ignores Kangana Ranaut as she meets Governor Koshyari

Rattled by the demolition of her office, Kangana Ranaut met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday even as Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray kept mum and completely chose to ignore the Bollywood actor, who is being backed by the BJP.

Kangana and her-cum-manager Rangoli Chandel called on Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Malabar Hill, where the meeting lasted for thirty minutes.

After the meeting, Kangana sounded diplomatic and said that she is not a politician and has nothing to do with politics and is committed to fight for justice.

Meanwhile, Thackeray in a webcast to the people of the state completely sidestepped the burning issue of the demolition of alleged illegal construction and alterations at the actor’s office Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd at the Pali Hill bungalow by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Thackeray, his son and Tourism Minister Aaditya and Shiv Sena had been the target of the 33-year-old actor on multiple issues like the lynching of two sadhus of Juna Akhada and their driver at Palghar and the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She had even addressed Thackeray inappropriately using words like “tu” and “tujhe”.

However, Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was completely unfazed by the issue. “Whatever political storm comes, I will face them... I will fight the Covid-19 pandemic too,” Thackeray said.

It was an apparent response to the Leader of Opposition and ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s charge that “the government is fighting Kangana and not corona”.

The Chief Minister further said: “I want to speak about how Maharashtra is being defamed; that I'm not speaking doesn't mean I don't have answers”. There were speculations that Thackeray would break his silence on the issue, and give a reply to the BJP and right-wing organisations that had been backing the actor.

Speaking after meeting with the Governor, Kangana said: “The Governor is the guardian of the state, I told him about the injustice meted out to me.”

She said what happened to her was an indecent behaviour. “I am not a politician...I have nothing to do with politics. I have come here as a common citizen, who started in Mumbai from a scratch,” she said.

“I am privileged that Governor Sir met me….he heard me as a daughter,” she said.

Asked about the meeting, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that he sees nothing wrong. "Anyone can go and meet the Governor." However, he said that the actor is being protected by the same police whom she called 'mafia'.

"See the dictionary and look for the exact meaning...she had repeatedly called the Mumbai police as mafia...she has been targetting the (MVA) government."