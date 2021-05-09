Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launches Majha Doctor campaign

As coronavirus spread in India snowballs into the biggest-ever national crisis, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched the ‘Majha Doctor’ (My Doctor) initiative involving the family doctors in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the last one year, Thackeray has launched several campaigns in the worst-affected state, like – ‘War Against Virus’, ‘Chase the Virus’, 4-Ts - 4Ts strategy – ‘Tracing-Tracking-Testing-Treating’ in hotspots, ‘‘Majha Kutumb, Majhi Javabadari’ (My Family, My Responsibility), ‘Me Jawabdar’ (I Am Responsible), Mission Oxygen and now ‘Majha Doctor’ (My Doctor).

''Family doctors play an important role. If they guide the patients at the initial stage it will be helpful to curb the virus spread,” said Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“Family doctors can identify symptoms and check whether the patient is asymptomatic or needs hospitalisation. Family doctors should focus on patients in home isolation take a call so that they can be shifted to hospitals on time if required,” he said, adding that family doctors can give tremendous mental support to patients.

“If the doctors keep a check on the treatment of patients in home isolation and update ward officers regularly, the civic body can make treatment management of patients in a proper way,'' Thackeray said in a virtual online meeting with 700-plus doctors from different parts of the state.

The chief minister appealed to private doctors to register themselves in the Covid Care Centres and Jumbo Field Hospitals in their localities and visit the places for consultations. “There is a necessity to have uniformity in the treatment protocol,” he said.