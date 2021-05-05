Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launches Mission Oxygen

According to the CM, the state now has an installed capacity of 1,295 MT whereas the need is around 1,800 MT

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • May 05 2021, 22:05 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 22:05 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: Facebok/UddhavBalasahebThackeray

As India prepares to combat the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday launched 'Mission Oxygen' to scale up the medical oxygen production from 1,200 MT to 3,000 MT over the next few weeks.

“We have to prepare for the third wave…I spoke about it a few days ago…now the Centre has also warned,” Thackeray said in a webcast to the people of the state. According to him, the state now has an installed capacity of 1,295 MT whereas the need is around 1,800 MT.

“We are working at the tehsil, district, and division levels,” he said, adding that oxygen is saving lives.

The state is also working on launching an 'oxygen on wheels' concept.

"The bottom line is very clear...we have to be self-sufficient in oxygen before the third wave hits us," he said.

Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
COVID-19
Coronavirus
oxygen

