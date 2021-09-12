Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray steps in to save protected birds at Panje wetland

Amid the firecracker scare that threatened protected birds at Panje wetland in Uran in Raigad district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stepped up and asked officials to stop the menace.

Thackeray asked Forest Secretary Venugopal Reddy to monitor the issue.

Environmentalists have called for a thorough investigation by the Crime Branch CID into the horrific incident.

The wetland is under the control of the now de-notified Navi Mumbai SEZ which has already been served notice by the Forest Department.

A public notice cautioning the public against harming the protected birds has been put up at the site. The official notice also warned that action as per the law will be taken against those who harm the birds at this place which are protected under the Wildlife Act 1972.

“While we appreciate the prompt action by the Forest Department, it is essential to go beyond to get to the bottom of the conspiracy to kill the wetland by hook or crook,” said B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“We are happy that the CM has swiftly acted and hopeful of equally quick action to conserve the wetland,” Kumar said.

Panje, the destination for over 150,000 migratory and local birds, has been repeatedly under attack as all the five water inlets have been choked rendering the wetland totally dry. With the monsoon rains, some water accumulated here attracting hundreds of birds, Kumar said.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Sanjay Waghmode confirmed that preliminary investigation is going on into the firecracker incident. He has already visited the spot with his team. “I am assuring you nobody shall be protected by the Forest department,” he said in exchange of communication by NatConnect Foundation.

Two men with identity cards hanging around their necks with lanyards could be seen in a video that was shot while they set crackers on fire and with the loud noise hundreds of birds could be seen flying helter-skelter.

Later, the two men could be seen with a couple of men in uniform, Kumar pointed out and requested the investigators to zoom in the photographs and ascertain what they were doing at the spot.

Regional Forest Officer Shashank Kadam confirmed that a notice was sent to NMSEZ for this illegal act. Action will be taken as per the Wildlife Protection Act, he said.

Earlier, Deputy Conservator of Forests Neenu Somraj wrote to Raigad district collector and CIDCO Managing Director drawing their attention to a complaint by photographer Aishwarya Sridhar about scaring the protected birds. Somraj, also the member secretary of the High Court appointed Wetland Redressal Committee, reminded the authorities that the birds visiting the site are protected under the Wildlife Act and that the officials must ensure that the birds are not harmed.

