Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to undergo surgery

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday evening where he is expected to undergo a surgery for a lingering problem in the neck region.

After finishing the day’s work which included presiding over the weekly Cabinet meeting, Thackeray’s cavalcade drove down to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai.

Over the last few days, Thackeray has been wearing a neck-brace, including during the online meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

In a press statement, Thackeray said that in the past two years of the war against the virus, he had no time to even lift his neck from work.

“I had this neck pain, but ignored it… a bit too much… so whatever had to happen has happened… Now the doctors have advised me to get proper treatment for this pain,” Thackeray said.

Before he got admitted, he informed that the state has crossed the 10-crore vaccination mark. “Each of you will be happy to know that more than 10 crore vaccines have been administered in Maharashtra,” he said after he reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state during the weekly Cabinet meeting.

“Please go to the nearest centre and get yourself vaccinated immediately to protect your life… Your blessings are with me, I am sure I will get well soon,” Thackeray said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: