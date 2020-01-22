Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya

MUMBAI, DHNS: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would be visiting Ram Janmabhoomi at Ayodhya on completion of 100 days of his alliance government.

" Chalo Ayodhya! CM #UddhavThackeray will visit Ayodhya on the completion of 100 days in power! @OfficeofUT," Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut tweeted on Wednesday.

Uddhav , the president of Shiv Sena and the leader of Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi, had repeatedly demanded that the temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya be constructed as early as possible.

The announcement comes on the eve of the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Uddhav would be felicitated on Thursday at the MMRDA grounds at the Bandra Kurla Complex, on becoming the chief minister.

It may be recalled that on November 24, 2018, Uddhav, his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya , had been to Ayodhya.

On June 16, 2019, after the Lok Sabha polls, he has again visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at the makeshift RamLalla shrine.