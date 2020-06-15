Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law passes away

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law passes away

  • Jun 15 2020, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 12:37 ist
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law Madhav Patankar passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Monday. Patankar was 78.

A small-time businessman from Dombivli, his daughter Rashmi married Uddhav Thackeray, the son of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. Rashmi is currently the managing editor of Saamana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena.

Supriya Sule, NCP leader, tweeted her condolences.

Patankar died in the Criticare Hospital at Andheri.

 

 

