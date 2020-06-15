Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law passes away

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law Madhav Patankar passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Monday. Patankar was 78.
A small-time businessman from Dombivli, his daughter Rashmi married Uddhav Thackeray, the son of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. Rashmi is currently the managing editor of Saamana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena.
Supriya Sule, NCP leader, tweeted her condolences.
Patankar died in the Criticare Hospital at Andheri.
Deeply Saddened to hear to about the demise of Shri. Madhav Patankar - Father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My Heartfelt Condolences. May He rest in peace. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Patankar and Thackeray Family.
— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 15, 2020