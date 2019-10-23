Maharashtra CM visits Kedarnath

Drawing inspiration from prime minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the holy shrine of Kedarnath.

Fadnavis was accompanied by his wife Amruta.

"Took darshan & blessings at Kedarnath temple, this morning. Har Har Mahadev!," Fadnavis tweeted, along with photos of the pilgrimage undertaken on the eve of counting of votes. Fadnavis performed puja and was there for about an hour.

In May this year, Modi had visited the Himalayan shrine and also meditated inside a cave, ahead of counting of votes.