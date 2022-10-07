Maharashtra Congress asks Rs 3K Diwali gift for people

Terming the relief to people as meagre, the Maharashtra Congress on Thursday asked the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government to deposit Rs 3,000 as a Diwali gift in the bank accounts of the people of the state.

“The state cabinet has decided to give 1 kg of chana dal, sugar, semolina and one litre of palm oil from ration shops to the ration card holders for Diwali for Rs 100. This Diwali gift of the government is very meagre. The government should deposit Rs 3,000 as a Diwali gift in the bank accounts of every family considering the skyrocketing inflation in the country,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole said.

In a letter to Chief Minister Shinde, Patole said it is the duty of the government to “sweeten” the Diwali of the people of the state.

“Especially in a situation where inflation has increased tremendously, buying essentials, including groceries, has become beyond the reach of common people, the four items that the state government has decided to provide four items for Rs 100 are insufficient and very meagre for a family,” he said.