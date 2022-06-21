Maharashtra Congress calls meeting 

The Maharashtra Congress has called a meeting of top leaders and senior MLAs in the wake of the emerging political developments. “We have called a meeting of MLAs and ministers,” state Congress president Nana Patole said.

According to him, the defeat of the Congress candidate Chandrakant Handore in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls will be discussed in the meeting.

Read | Maharashtra MLC poll: Uddhav calls urgent meet after suspected cross-voting

The Congress has put up two candidates - while Handore lost, Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap won.

However, he refused to comment on the developments involving Shiv Sena.

Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat is upset over the way the Congress candidate lost.

“It is time to discuss the MVA the way our candidate lost,” said senior Congress leader Naseem Khan.