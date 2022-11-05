Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan injured in accident

Congress leader Naseem Khan was injured in a car accident on Wednesday while travelling to Nanded in Maharashtra from Hyderabad.

Khan, a former Maharashtra minister, was going to Nanded to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which will be entering the state on November 7, party sources said.

Khan is the in-charge of the Yatra's Nanded leg.

The accident took place at Bhiloli toll plaza in Nanded where a speeding vehicle collided with the SUV in which Khan was travelling.

The driver of the SUV too was injured, party sources said. The impact of the collision was such that the entire front bonnet of the SUV was damaged, they added.

"I have suffered a minor injury to my right leg and I am safe. I am excited to fulfil my responsibility as in-charge of Bharat Jodo Yatra," Khan stated later.