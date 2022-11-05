Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan injured in accident

Congress leader Naseem Khan was injured in a car accident on Wednesday while travelling to Nanded in Maharashtra from Hyderabad.
Khan, a former Maharashtra minister, was going to Nanded to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which will be entering the state on November 7, party sources said.
Khan is the in-charge of the Yatra's Nanded leg.
The accident took place at Bhiloli toll plaza in Nanded where a speeding vehicle collided with the SUV in which Khan was travelling.
The driver of the SUV too was injured, party sources said. The impact of the collision was such that the entire front bonnet of the SUV was damaged, they added.
"I have suffered a minor injury to my right leg and I am safe. I am excited to fulfil my responsibility as in-charge of Bharat Jodo Yatra," Khan stated later.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Climate activists glue themselves to Goya paintings
'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'
Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar
Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat
Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27
DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...
Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine