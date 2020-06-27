Maharashtra: Congress MLA from Nanded tests Covid-19 positive

Maha: Congress MLA from Nanded tests Covid-19 positive

  Jun 27 2020
A Congress MLA from Nanded district of Maharashtra tested coronavirus positive on Saturday morning, a top district official said.

He was found infected days after a senior minister from Nanded recovered from the infection.

"The legislator is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He had come in contact with a local corporator, who had tested positive," the official said.

The tally of COVID-19 patients in Nanded district has gone up to 248, while the death toll has reached 16, he added.

Earlier, three Maharashtra ministers had tested positive for the infection, but were discharged after recovery.

