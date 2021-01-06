Maharashtra: Congress-Shiv Sena rift comes out in open over renaming Aurangabad

Maharashtra: Congress-Shiv Sena rift comes out in open

“Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is revered by us....let us not do politics in his name...let us work for development of Aurangabad,” said Thorat.

  Jan 06 2021, 22:15 ist
  Jan 06 2021, 22:17 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

The rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar came out in open on Wednesday hours after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray presided over the weekly Cabinet meeting.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister’s Office put out a series of tweets on the various decisions taken.

One such tweet in Marathi was on a decision related to Aurangabad, which said: “The Cabinet has approved 165 beds and creation of 360 posts at the Government Medical College and Cancer Hospital at Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad).”

On the top there was a photo of Thackeray flanked by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat while in body there was a big photo of medical education minister Amit Deshmukh.

This caught the Congress unawares and Thorat, who is the Maharashtra Congress president, put out three tweets slamming the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations.

Incidentally, Thackeray holds the charge of the Information and Public Relations department while the Minister of State of Information and Public Relations is Aditi Tatkare of the NCP.

Thorat in his three-part tweet, said: “The DGIPR should not change the name of cities...government work is done as per documents.”

He said that changing the name of cities is not the agenda of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which runs on the basis of a common minimum programme.

“Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is revered by us....let us not do politics in his name...let us work for development of Aurangabad,” said Thorat.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was killed at the behest of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after whom Aurangabad has been named.

Renaming of Aurangabad has been a long-pending demand of Shiv Sena, which in its official correspondence mentions it as Sambhaji Nagar.

