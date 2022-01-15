Maharashtra Cong district units to have women chiefs

Maharashtra Congress to appoint female working presidents in all disricts

Nana Patole said that Congress has always played an important role in bringing women into the political mainstream

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 15 2022, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 12:03 ist
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Congress has decided to appoint female working presidents in all districts of the state hoping to widen women's representation in the party ahead of local body polls.

“Congress has always respected women and has given them equal opportunities. Women leaders from the Congress party have held important posts like the president, prime minister, governor, and chief ministers,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole said.

“Congress has a progressive tradition of giving important responsibilities to women in politics and we are taking the tradition forward,” he said, addressing media during Makar Sankranti festivities. “It was during the Congress government that the revolutionary decision to reserve 50 per cent seats in the local body elections for women was taken,” he said.

Patole pointed out that even now, the party's national general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi has taken a bold decision to field 40 per cent women candidates in the Assembly elections and its implementation has already started.

“She has set a new standard by including 40 per cent women candidates in the first list. She has coined the slogan 'Ladki hoon, Lad sakti hoon' and has taken a big step to empower women,” he said.

“Maharashtra also has a long tradition of taking steps towards women empowerment and so it has been decided to appoint a woman working president in each district congress committee,” he said adding that the decision was taken to increase the participation of women in politics and decision-making process at the local level.

