Maharashtra cops to get bravery award for Covid-19 combat: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Bravery awards will be given to policemen working in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced on Saturday during a visit to Solapur district.

He was speaking to reporters after reviewing the law and order situation in the district in view of the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations next week.

"Police have done a good job working in the frontline. They will be given bravery awards for their work," Deshmukh, who was accompanied by state health minister Rajesh Tope, said.

Deshmukh said kin of police personnel dying of COVID- 19 will get Rs 65 lakh assistance and they can stay in the official quarters till the deceased's date of retirement in the normal course.

He said there are dedicated COVID hospitals in each district for police personnel.



Meanwhile, Tope said the government will also conduct antigen tests, which give results in an hour, giving priority to frontline COVID-19 workers.

The state government has also decided to undertake rapid antibody tests, which will help find out whether a person has contracted COVID-19, he added.

Tope said the district administration has been asked to increase the number of beds in the district.