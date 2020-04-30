Maharashtra coronavirus cases cross 10,000 mark

Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases crossed the 10,000- mark on Thursday. The total number of positive cases now stands at 10,498 and deaths at 459.

On Thursday, 583 new cases and 27 deaths were reported in the state. A total of 180 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total to 1,773.

Out of 1,45,798 laboratory samples, 1,34,244 were negative and 10,498 have been tested positive for coronavirus till Thursday. The state's first case was confirmed on March 9, when a Pune couple who had returned from Dubai tested positive.

The first death was reported on March 17, when a 64-year-old Mumbai resident, who had a travel history to Dubai, died. As far as Mumbai is concerned, the total cases are 7,061 and toll 290.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 733 active containment zones in the state currently.

Total 10,092 surveillance squads worked on Thursday across the state and surveillance of 42.11 lakh population was done. Currently, 1,68,266 people are in home quarantine and 10,695 people are in institutional quarantine.

The worst-affected area is the Mumbai-Pune belt including the larger Mumbai metropolitan region and Pune metropolitan region. Another area of concern is Nagpur city but now the textile town of Malegaon has emerged as one of the big hotspots.