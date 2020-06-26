Maharashtra coronavirus cases tally crosses 1.5 lakh

Maharashtra's progressive Covid-19 cases crossed the 1.5 lakh-mark with a record high of 5,024 cases being reported on Friday.

Maharashtra's total progressive cases now stands at 1,52,765, of which 79,815 have been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the death toll crossed the 7,000-mark touching 7,106 with 175 deaths being reported on Friday. Of these, 91 were reported in last 48 hours and 84 earlier.

Of the 8,71,875 tests being conducted, 1,52,765 have tested positive - 17.52 per cent. Nearly 6 lakh persons are in quarantine - home or institutional.