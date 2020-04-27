Maharashtra: Coronavirus claims life of one more Mumbai cop

In what comes as a shocker, the coronavirus pandemic outbreak has claimed the life of one more policeman in Mumbai.

In the last three days, three policemen died in Mumbai. On Monday, head constable Shivaji Sonawane (56) from Kurla Traffic Division died of COVID-19.

"We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sonawane family," the Mumbai police said.

While head constable Chandrakant Pendhurkar (57) died on Saturday, head constable Sandeep Surve (52) passed away on Sunday.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed sorrow over the death of the policemen.

Pendhurkar, a resident of Worli was posted in the Vakola police station and was admitted to the BYL Nair Hospital. Surve, who was attached to Protection Unit, was a resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was admitted to the MGM Hospital. More than 50 policemen have been detected positive for Covid-19.