Maharashtra coronavirus tally jumps to 1,078; 60 new cases

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally jumps to 1,078; 60 new cases

PTI
  • Apr 08 2020, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 11:54 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Sixty new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the toll number of such cases in the state to 1,078, a health official said.

Among the new cases, 44 have been found in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana, he said.

We received reports of 60 people testing positive for coronavirus today. The Maharashtra tally is now 1,078, said the official.

The state has so far reported 64 deaths due to the viral disease.

