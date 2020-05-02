Maharashtra Coronavirus Zones: Check out the districts

Maharashtra Coronavirus Zones: Check out Red, Orange, Green Zone districts

  • May 02 2020, 08:27 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 08:56 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

The government, on Friday, announced that the coronavirus lockdown will be extended for two weeks beyond May 4, but with some easing of restrictions. The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement that in view of "significant gains in the COVID-19 situation", areas with few or no cases would see "considerable relaxations". In Maharashtra, which houses the country's economic capital Mumbai, the tally of positive cases stands at 11,506, the highest among all the states in India. In the biggest jump of coronavirus cases, the state on Friday recorded an increase of 1,008 patients.

In the last 24 hours, 26 deaths have been reported taking the state's total to 485. The total number of cases and deaths in Mumbai now is 7,812 and 295, respectively.

With the unyielding situation at hand in Maharashtra, the MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Orange, and Green Zones. Here's the full list of districts classified as Red, Orange and Green Zones in Maharashtra. Also, check out the activities that are permitted or prohibited in Maharashtra under Lockdown 3.0.

Red ZonesOrange ZonesGreen Zones
MumbaiRaigadOsmanabad
ThaneAhmednagarWashim
PuneAmaravatiWardha
NagpurBuldhanaGondia
Mumbai SuburbanNandurbarGadchiroli
NashikKolhapurSindhudurg
AurangabadHingoli 
YavatmalRatnagiri 
SolapurJalna 
AkolaNanded 
JalgaonChandrapur 
SataraParbhani 
DhuleSangli 
PalgharLatur 
 Bhandara 
 Beed 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Out of 1,53,125 laboratory samples in Maharashtra, 1,40,587 were negative and 11,506 have been tested positive for coronavirus until Friday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

