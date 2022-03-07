Maharashtra council briefly adjourned over demand for action against Pune SP

Pune SP issue: Maharashtra council briefly adjourned

Amid the uproar, the House was adjourned for 10 minutes

  • Mar 07 2022, 15:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for 10 minutes on Monday after the opposition BJP created ruckus in the House and demanded action against Pune Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinav Deshmukh.

BJP member Gopichand Padalkar raised a question about Deshmukh issuing the order of a constable's transfer on the grounds of the latter having an extramarital affair with a woman. The issue about the transfer order had come to light in March 2021.

“How can the transfer order mention a woman's name and make insulting remarks against her when the order is regarding police constable, Ramchandra Kangud. He has been transferred from Kamshet police station to Otur in Pune district,” Padalkar said in the House.

Responding to him, Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said, “The superintendent of police had visited the woman's house and personally expressed regret over mentioning her name in the transfer order."

The opposition members, however, were not satisfied with the minister's reply and shouted slogans against the government. They also displayed flex banners carrying the message that action should be taken against Deshmukh. Amid the uproar, the House was adjourned for 10 minutes. 

