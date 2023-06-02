Maharashtra court acquits NMMC official in bribery case

Maharashtra court acquits NMMC official in bribery case

Special (Anti-Corruption Bureau) judge DB Bangde acquitted an engineer of the NMMC, who was accused of taking a bribe to grant permission for water tap connections

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 02 2023, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 13:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A special court here acquitted an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), who was accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000, an official said on Friday.

Special case (Anti-Corruption Bureau) judge DB Bangde acquitted an engineer of the NMMC, who was accused of taking a bribe to grant permission for water tap connections, he said.

Also Read | FIR against two websites for 'objectionable' articles on Savitribai Phule

The judge in an order passed in February held that the prosecution had failed prove the charges against the alleged accused who needs to be given the benefit of doubts and hence acquitted.

The prosecution had informed the court that on November 16, 2007, the alleged accused had at his office had demanded and accepted Rs 2,000 from two applicants for water tap connection permissions.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Thane
bribery

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

 