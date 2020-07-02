Dharavi's Covid-19 case tally grows by 19 to 2,301

Maharashtra: Covid-19 case count in Mumbai's Dharavi grows by 19 to 2,301

PTI
PTI,
  Jul 02 2020
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 22:29 ist
When coronavirus claimed its first victim in India's largest slum, many feared the disease would turn its congested streets into a graveyard, but three months on, Mumbai's Dharavi offers a rare glimmer of hope with new infections shrinking. (Photo by AFP)

The number of coronavirus patients in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, increased to 2,301 on Thursday with the addition of 19 cases, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The civic body, however, has not been disclosing the number of deaths due to the infection from the slum since the last few days without specifying the reason.

Till last week, Dharavi's Covid-19 death toll was 82.

Dharavi now has only 551 active Covid-19 cases, as 1,664 patients have been discharged post recovery, the BMC official said.

Dharavi is the largest slum in Asia spread over 2.5 square kilometres of area and has a population of around 6.5 lakh.

