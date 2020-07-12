Maharashtra Covid-19 cases cross 2.5 lakh-mark as state reports 7,827 fresh cases

Maharashtra Covid-19 cases cross 2.5 lakh-mark

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Jul 12 2020, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 20:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra crossed the 2.5 lakh mark on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 7,827 Covid-19 positive cases and 173 deaths were recorded.

The total progressive cases now stands at 2,54,427 and deaths 10,289, according to the data compiled by Public Health department.

On Sunday, 3,340 patients were discharged taking the total to 1,40,325 who have recovered till date.

The recovery rate in the state is 55.15 per cent.

The case fatality rate in the state is 4.04 per cent.

Out of 13,17,895 laboratory samples, 2,54,427 have been tested positive (19.3 per cent) for Covid-19 till Sunday.

Currently, 6,86,150 people are in home quarantine and 47,801 people are in institutional quarantine.

