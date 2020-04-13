Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases rise to 1,982; count of dead now 149

Maha: COVID-19 cases rise to 1,982; death toll at 149

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 13 2020, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 00:56 ist
A firefighter decontaminates a road using a boom sprayer at Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)

With 221 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Sunday, the state tally of such patients has reached 1,982, a state health official said.

Twenty-two coronavirus positive patients died due to the infection in the state on Sunday, which increased the death toll to 149, he said.

"Of the 22 deceased, 15 were in the age group of 40 to 60 years, while six others were above 60 years of age. Rest of the patients were less than 40 years of age," he added.

Twenty of these 22 had high risk co-morbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart ailment, the official said. 

