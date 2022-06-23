Maharashtra Covid-19 cases shoot up 

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 23 2022, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 22:04 ist

The Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra compounded on Thursday crossing the 5,000 per day cases mark. 

The majority of the cases were reported from Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region. 

On Wednesday, the state reported 3,260 cases while on Thursday, it shot to 5,218 - an increase of 1,958.

The total active cases in the state now stands at 24,867, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department. 

While Mumbai reported 2,479 cases, the same for MMR was 4,166.

India News
Maharashtra
Covid-19
Coronavirus

