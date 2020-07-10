Maharashtra Covid-19 cases top 2.3L, toll nears 10,000

Maharashtra Covid-19 cases top 2.3 lakh, toll nears 10,000

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 10 2020, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 13:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Four months into the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra continue to compound drastically. 

With nearly 2.30 lakh Covid-19 progressive cases and total deaths inching towards 10,000,  Maharashtra is the worst-affected state of India.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in Maharashtra stands at 4.19 percent.

The first two cases in Maharashtra were detected on March 9 in Pune and on July 9, a period of 120-odd days, the number of Covid-19 cases crossed 2.30 lakh.

India's financial capital Mumbai is worst-affected followed by Thane and Pune.

In the state,  62 percent of the affected persons are male whereas the rest 38 percent are female.

Among the deaths, 70 percent of the victims had comorbidities.

In Maharashtra, over 12.5 lakh samples have been tested so far.

Here's a snapshot of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra:

DateDeathsTotal positive cases
March 90002
April 9971,364
May 977920,228
June 93,28990,787
July 99,6672,30,599

 

 

