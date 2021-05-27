Maharashtra Covid-19 curbs to continue after June 1, relaxations likely in some areas

In Maharashtra, existing lockdown-type strict restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 will continue after 1 June, however, in places where cases and positivity rate is less, some relaxations would be given

At the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, issues such as the Covid-19 situation in the state, lockdown, and vaccination drive were discussed.

"Instead of lifting lockdown in one go, we will work out how to ease restrictions in the days ahead," officials in the Chief Minister's Office said.

“We will allow some relaxations slowly in those districts where cases are very less. The Chief Minister will take a final decision on how these relaxations will be allowed after holding a discussion with the Covid-19 task force,” State Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.

According to Tope, in 21 of the 36 districts, the positivity rate is higher than 20 per cent. Hence, no relaxation would be given in these districts.