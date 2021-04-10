Maharashtra Covid-19 curfew: What's allowed, what's not allowed

The weekend lockdown in Maharashtra, which the state government had recently announced as part of the curbs to break the coronavirus chain, came into force from Friday night.

On Friday, the state recorded reported 58,993 new cases of coronavirus, which pushed its overall tally to 32,88,540, while the death of 301 patients took the toll to 57,329, the state's Health Department said.

Strict curbs to contain the spread of the virus came into force in Maharashtra from April 5 and will be in force till April 30. These restrictions include a weekend lockdown, prohibitory orders during day time and night curfew imposed from 8 pm to 7 am on weekdays. The weekend lockdown starts from 8 pm on Fridays and lasts till 7 am on Mondays. Prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 will be in force during the day time during the week.

These restrictions are part of the 'Break the Chain' campaign instead of 'Mission Begin Again', a campaign that was launched by the state government for the phase-wise reopening of lockdown last year.

What's allowed:

- Public and private transport systems will continue to operate. Taxis and autorickshaws will ferry 50 per cent of their total capacity at a time. There will be no standing passengers in public and private buses and masks will be mandatory.

- Petrol pumps, government and private security services, and fruit vendors among others have been added to the list of essential services and are being exempted from the ambit of the curbs.

- Essential services have been exempted from the existing night curfew.

- Movement of maids, cooks, drivers, house help, nurses, and medical attendee providing service to senior citizens and ailing people at home will be allowed between 7 am and 10 pm on all days during the restrictions, including the weekend lockdowns.

- Newspaper printing and distribution will continue.

- Agriculture-related activities, including transport of food grains and agriculture produce, will continue uninterrupted.

- Government offices, except those departments involved in Covid-19 management, will function at 50 per cent of their capacity.

- Organisations like the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), offices of the Sebi-recognised market infrastructure institutions like stock exchanges, depositors, clearing corporations and intermediaries registered with the Sebi, will be allowed to remain open on all weekdays from 7 am to 8 pm. Other offices that will be allowed to remain open include RBI-regulated entities and intermediaries including standalone primary dealers, financial market participants operating in RBI regulated markets, all NBFCs, microfinance institutions etc.

- Offices of advocates, custom house agents, licensed multi-nodal transport operators associated with the movement of vaccines, life-saving drugs and pharma products, will also be allowed to function.

- Persons arriving or departing by trains, buses or flights during the 8 pm to 7 am period or weekends may travel provided they have a valid ticket.

What's not allowed:

- Except for the essential services shops, medical shops and grocery shops, all other shops, markets and shopping malls will be closed till April 30.

- Only take-away and parcel services will be available from restaurants and bars and roadside eateries will also do business only for take-away and parcel service.

- Gardens, beaches and all public places will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am. If the local administration feels that people crowd these places during daytime without observing physical distancing, they will be closed.

- Schools, colleges and private coaching classes will be closed. However, exams for Classes 10 and 12 will take place as announced earlier. Any student requiring to attend the examination physically will be allowed to travel to the examination centre or back home after 8 pm or on weekends subject to carrying a valid hall ticket.

- Places of entertainment like theatres, cinema halls, video parlours, multiplexes, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, auditoriums, water parks will remain shut.

- While places of worship will also be closed for devotees, religious rituals there will continue. Priests and staff at religious places have been asked to get themselves vaccinated immediately.

- Salons, beauty parlours will be closed and the staff have been asked to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

- All private offices, except in banking, stock market, insurance, pharma, telecommunication and medical sectors, will be shut as part of these restrictions.