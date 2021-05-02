Maharashtra Covid-19 death toll crosses 70,000-mark, daily cases drop below 60,000-mark

Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra crossed the 70,000-mark on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 56,647 cases and 669 deaths were reported taking the progressive total to 47,22,401 and 70,284.

The total cases has dropped below the 60,000-mark after a fortnight.

The total active cases in the state now stands at 6,68,353.

During the day, 51,356 patients were discharged taking the total treated patients to 39,81,658.