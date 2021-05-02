Maharashtra Covid-19 death toll crosses 70,000-mark

Maharashtra Covid-19 death toll crosses 70,000-mark, daily cases drop below 60,000-mark

In the last 24 hours, 56,647 cases and 669 deaths were reported taking the progressive total to 47,22,401 and 70,284

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 02 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 22:40 ist
Maharashtra reported 669 deaths due to Covid-19 over the past 24 hours. Credit: PTI Photo

Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra crossed the 70,000-mark on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 56,647 cases and 669 deaths were reported taking the progressive total to 47,22,401 and 70,284.

The total cases has dropped below the 60,000-mark after a fortnight.

Follow live coronavirus updates here

The total active cases in the state now stands at 6,68,353.

During the day, 51,356 patients were discharged taking the total treated patients to 39,81,658.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 