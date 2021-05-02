Maharashtra Covid-19 death toll crosses 70,000-mark, daily cases drop below 60,000-mark

Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra crossed the 70,000-mark on Sunday.
In the last 24 hours, 56,647 cases and 669 deaths were reported taking the progressive total to 47,22,401 and 70,284.
The total cases has dropped below the 60,000-mark after a fortnight.
Follow live coronavirus updates here
The total active cases in the state now stands at 6,68,353.
During the day, 51,356 patients were discharged taking the total treated patients to 39,81,658.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win
Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win
Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map
Kerala Polls: Interactive map
Assam Polls: Interactive map
West Bengal Polls: Interactive map
Elusive peace on the western front
DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?
A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace
Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic