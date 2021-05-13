Maharashtra extends lockdown: All you need to know

Maharashtra Covid-19 lockdown extended: All you need to know

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 13 2021, 13:14 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 13:14 ist
The lockdown-like curbs were earlier imposed in the state on April 5. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of Covid-19.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1.

As per the order, additional restrictions include mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person entering the state by any mode of transport.

The test report will have to be issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state.

All restrictions enforced as per earlier orders for people arriving from places of "sensitive origin" will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the state, the order said.

In the case of cargo carriers, not more than two people will be allowed to travel in those vehicles.

If the carriers are originating from outside Maharashtra, they will be allowed with a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state and will be valid for seven days, the order said.

The lockdown-like curbs were earlier imposed in the state on April 5.

The curbs were further tightened on April 15 with Section 144 of the CrPc, banning assembly of five or more people, imposed in the entire state.

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

