Maharashtra: COVID-19 patient found dead in toilet in Jalgaon district

Maharashtra: COVID-19 patient found dead in toilet

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jun 10 2020, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 21:56 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

In a shocking lapse, an 82-year-old woman, tested COVID-19 positive, who went missing, was found dead in the toilet of the civil hospital in Jalgaon district.

The victim, a resident of Bhusawal, was admitted last week but had gone missing.

On Tuesday, the body was discovered from the toilet of the hospital.

State BJP vice president and former Mumbai MP Dr Kirit Somaiya raised the issue. "This is shocking," he said.

Zillapeth police station's senior inspector Akbar Patel said that the Jalgaon civil hospital authorities and the family had informed the police that she was ‘missing’ from 2 June.

"We took a complaint,  scanned registers and CCTV footage," he said.

"We found foul smell emanating from one of the toilets in the hospital and we found the woman’s body there. We have informed the family accordingly,” Patel said.

The victim's grandson has appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to order a probe into the incident and punish those found negligent or guilty.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra

