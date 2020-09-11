Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 10 lakh, toll nears 30,000

Maharashtra's total Covid-19 progressive positive cases crossed the grim 10-lakh mark on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, a record high of 24,886 new cases was added to the state's tally, taking it to 10,15,681.

Meanwhile, 393 new deaths were reported in the state, taking the toll to 28,724,

As many as 14,308 patients were discharged, taking the total recovered patients to 7,15,023. The recovery rate of the state currently stands at 70.4 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.83 per cent.

Out of 50,72,521 laboratory samples, 10,15,681 have tested positive (20%) for Covid-19 until date.

Currently, 16,47,742 people under home quarantine while 38,487 people are in institutional quarantine.

The first two cases in Maharashtra were reported in Pune on March 9 when a Pune couple with travel history to Dubai had tested positive.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, the progressive cases and deaths stand at 1,65,306 and 8,067 respectively, while for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the figures are 3,87,639 and 13,790 respectively.

In Pune, the worst-affected district in India, the total cases stand at 2,23,710 and deaths 4,693.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has attributed the recent spike to the increased number of Covid-19 tests – RT-PCR as well as Rapid Antigen tests.

In fact, the CM had last month warned that people should not lower their guard to ensure that the state is not hit by the second wave of Covid-19.

During the two-day monsoon session of the legislature, leader of the Opposition and ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) reviews only the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai, while deputy chief minister (Ajit Pawar) is interested in Pune. Don't Aurangabad and Nagpur come under Maharashtra? Have you reviewed the situation there and understood the regions' needs?”