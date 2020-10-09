Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 15 lakh mark

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 15-lakh mark on Friday.

The casualties during the ongoing viral pandemic in the worst-affected state in India is likely to cross 40,000-mark on Saturday.

On Friday, the state reported 12,314 cases and 302 deaths.

This took the total cases and casualties to 15,06,018 and 39,732, respectively.

On Friday, 17,323 patients were discharged, taking the total to 12,29,339.

The recovery rate in the state is 81.63 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.64 per cent

Out of 74,87,383 laboratory samples, 15,06,018 have been tested positive (20.11%) for Covid-19 until date.

Currently 23,00,588 people are in home quarantine and 24,972 people are in institutional quarantine.