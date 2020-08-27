Maharashtra: Covid-19 tally in Thane crosses 1.17 lakh

The number of Covid-19 cases in Thane rose to 1,17,739 on Thursday after 1,326 more people tested positive for the disease in the Maharashtra district, officials said.

The district also reported 38 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 3,386, they said.

Thane city is close to the 25,000-mark as it has so far reported 24,906 Covid-19 cases, an official here said.

Kalyan town in the district has so far reported the highest number of 27,412 cases, accounting for 23 per cent of the total cases in the district, he said.

The Thane city and Navi Mumbai township each account for 21 per cent of the total cases in the district.

As of now, there are 12,249 active cases in the district while 1,02,104 patients have recovered from the viral infection, the official said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the district was 86.72 per cent while the death rate stood at 2.88 per cent.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 22,982 Covid-19 cases and 463 deaths due to the disease, a district official said.