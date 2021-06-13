Maharashtra Covid toll rises as govt updates figures

Maharashtra continued to reconcile and update Covid-19 figures, reporting 2,771 deaths in the 24-hour period on Sunday, its highest toll since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020.

On Sunday, the state had reported 483 deaths and 11,104 fresh cases, according to the Public Health Department. Of the 483 deaths reported today, 284 occurred in the last 48 hours and 199 in the last week. However, on Sunday, 2,288 deaths were added as the Covid-19 portal was updated.

Out of the 2288 deaths,467 occurred in Nashik, 351 in Nagpur, 324 in Pune, 249 in Ahmednagar, 148 in Satara, 89 in Sangli, 89 in Thane, 70 in Jalgaon, 67 in Mumbai, 62 in Akola, 52 in Osmanabad, 39 in Jalna, 35 in Latur, 31 in Wardha, 26 in Kolhapur, 22 in Dhule, 19 in Raigad, 18 in Palghar, 18 in Parbhani, 14 in Ratnagiri, 14 in Solapur, 13 in Bhandara, 13 in Gondia, 13 in Nanded, 12 in Nandurbar, 11 in Chandrapur, 6 in Yavatmal, 4 in Hingoli, 3 in Amravati, 3 in Beed, 2 in Aurangabad, 2 in Gadchiroli, 1 in Buldhana and 1 in Sindhudurg.

The state now has a total of 1,55,588 cases.