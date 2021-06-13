Maharashtra Covid toll rises as govt updates figures

Maharashtra Covid toll rises as govt updates figures

On Sunday, the state had reported 483 deaths and 11,104 fresh cases

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jun 13 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 22:38 ist
The state now has a total of 1,55,588 cases. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra continued to reconcile and update Covid-19 figures, reporting 2,771 deaths in the 24-hour period on Sunday, its highest toll since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020.

On Sunday, the state had reported 483 deaths and 11,104 fresh cases, according to the Public Health Department. Of the 483 deaths reported today, 284 occurred in the last 48 hours and 199 in the last week. However, on Sunday, 2,288 deaths were added as the Covid-19 portal was updated.

Out of the 2288 deaths,467 occurred in Nashik, 351 in Nagpur, 324 in Pune, 249 in Ahmednagar, 148 in Satara, 89 in Sangli, 89 in Thane, 70 in Jalgaon, 67 in Mumbai, 62 in Akola, 52 in Osmanabad, 39 in Jalna, 35 in Latur, 31 in Wardha, 26 in Kolhapur, 22 in Dhule, 19 in Raigad, 18 in Palghar, 18 in Parbhani, 14 in Ratnagiri, 14 in Solapur, 13 in Bhandara, 13 in Gondia, 13 in Nanded, 12 in Nandurbar, 11 in Chandrapur, 6 in Yavatmal, 4 in Hingoli, 3 in Amravati, 3 in Beed, 2 in Aurangabad, 2 in Gadchiroli, 1 in Buldhana and 1 in Sindhudurg.

The state now has a total of 1,55,588 cases.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable startups

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable startups

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

 