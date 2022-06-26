Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar reviews situation

Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar reviews situation

The NCP supremo and MVA chief architect is of the view that the rebels should be forced return to Mumbai and seek a floor test

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jun 26 2022, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 11:52 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

Leading the efforts to salvage the Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday held a meeting with top leaders even as Shiv Sena was mulling launching action against the rebsls in Eknath Shinde's camp.

Track Live Updates on the Maharashtra Crisis

Congress Legislature Party leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai and state Transport Minister Anil Parab visited Pawar's SIlver Oak bungalow.

The NCP supremo and MVA chief architect is of the view that the rebels should be forced return to Mumbai and seek a floor test.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sharad Pawar
MVA
Maharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra Crisis
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Eknath Shinde

What's Brewing

Govt to pump Rs 200 crore to rejuvenate 67 B'luru lakes

Govt to pump Rs 200 crore to rejuvenate 67 B'luru lakes

DH Toon | Bulldozer, BJP's Trojan horse

DH Toon | Bulldozer, BJP's Trojan horse

In gay abandon...

In gay abandon...

Birthing depression

Birthing depression

Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model

Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model

 