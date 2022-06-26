Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar reviews situation

Leading the efforts to salvage the Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday held a meeting with top leaders even as Shiv Sena was mulling launching action against the rebsls in Eknath Shinde's camp.

Track Live Updates on the Maharashtra Crisis

Congress Legislature Party leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai and state Transport Minister Anil Parab visited Pawar's SIlver Oak bungalow.

The NCP supremo and MVA chief architect is of the view that the rebels should be forced return to Mumbai and seek a floor test.