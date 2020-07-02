Maharashtra crosses 10 lakh-mark in Covid-19 testing

Amid the dark cloud of rising Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra has a silver lining - the state crossed two major marks on Friday.

The state crossed the 10 lakh-mark as far as tests are concerned. So far over one lakh patients have been discharged.

The state also recorded the biggest single-day jump with 6,330 new positive cases being recorded.

The total positive cases now stand at 1,86,626 and deaths 8,178.

So far, 1,01,172 patients have been discharged with 8,018 patients being discharged on Friday, the highest in 24 hours. Out of 10,20,368 laboratory samples, 1,86,626 have tested positive (18.29%) for Covid-19.

There are 114 laboratories functional for testing – 64 government ones and 50 private ones. 7715 tests are being conducted per 10,00,000 population, the same at the national level is 6,334.

By July 1, 2020, 90,56,173 tests have been done across the country, 11.26% of which have been in Maharashtra.

Currently, 5,72,032 people are in-home quarantine and 41,741 people are in institutional quarantine. The recovery rate in the state is 54.21%

On Friday, 125 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state; Out of these, 110 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, and rest 15 are from the previous days. Covid-19 fatality rate in the state is 4.38%