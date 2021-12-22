Maharashtra crosses 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases

In what compounded concerns ahead of Christmas and New Year, the Covid-19 per day cases crossed the 1,000-mark in Maharashtra on Wednesday after around two months.

However, no new cases of Omircon were reported.

On Wednesday, 1,201 fresh cases and 8 deaths were reported taking the progressive total to 66,52,166 and 1,41,375, respectively.

While Mumbai logged 480 total Covid-19 cases, Mumbai metropolitan region recorded 687.

"We have to be more careful, we have to maintain all protocols and Covid-appropriate behaviour," said Dr Suhas Pingle, President, IMA-Maharsahtra State.

In a related development, the state is also discussing about the whether to continue running the schools offline or impose strict measures.