Maharashtra crosses 50 lakh Covid-19 cases, 75,000 deaths

As Covid-19 pandemic continues to sweep India, Maharashtra breached the mark of 50 lakh progressive cases and 75,000 deaths on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 53,605 positive cases and 864 deaths, taking the progressive total to 50,53,336 and 75,277, respectively.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49 per cent.

During the day, a record 82,266 patients were discharged, taking the total to 43,47,592 persons who recovered from the viral infection. The recovery rate in the state stands at 86.03 per cent.

Of the 2,91,91,331 laboratory samples 50,53,336 have been tested positive (17.31%) for Covid-19 till date.

Currently 37,50,502 people are in home quarantine and 28,453 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total active cases in the state stand at 6,28,213.

The first set of two coronavirus cases were detected in Pune on 9 March, 2020 while the first death was reported in Mumbai on 17 March.

In the last nearly 15 months of the pandemic, the health infrastructure has been upgraded.

In March, 2020, when the pandemic broke out, the state had two Covid-19 tests labs – Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai and National Institute of Virology in Pune, however, now the state has 609 testing labs.

During this period, the numbers of Covid centres have increased from 2,665 to 5,595, while the bed strength rose from 3,36,384 to 4,31,902.

The numbers of oxygen beds have increased from 42,813 to 86,908, while ICU beds have increased from 11,882 to 28,937. Besides, the number of ventilators have been increased from 3,788 to 11,713.

The oxygen producing capacity in the state is 1,270 MT while the current use is around 1,615 MT. The state’s quota decided by the Centre is 1,784 MT.