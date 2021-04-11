Maharashtra crosses one crore Covid-19 vaccination

Around 90 lakh people have been given the first dose while the rest 10 lakh have received the two doses

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 11 2021, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 20:05 ist
A medic vaccinates a person with a physical diaability during an inoculation drive, as coronavirus cases surge in Mumbai. Credit: PTI photo

Amid a Centre vs State row, Maharashtra on Sunday became the first state in India to cross the one-crore mark of administering doses.

"We have crossed one crore doses today. Till today noon, we have administered 1,00,38,42 doses,” principal secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas said

Among the one crore vaccines – around 90 lakh people have been given the first dose while the rest 10 lakh have received the two doses.

Maharashtra has worked out a target of vaccinating 6 lakh people per month, 40 lakh a week – that comes to around 1.6 crore a month. However, it is facing a shortage of vaccines – and more than 30 per cent of centres have run out of stock.

