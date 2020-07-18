Maharashtra crosses three lakh Covid-19 cases, Mumbai's cases top one lakh

With Covid-19 cases rapidly climbing upwards, the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra crossed the three-lakh mark on Saturday. Similarly, the cases in Mumbai, the financial capital of the nation, crossed the threshold of one lakh cases.

Given the trend, the total number of cases in the Mumbai metropolitan region is set to cross the two lakh-mark in the next two days. The total number of positive cases and deaths in Maharashtra now stands at 3,00,937 and 11,596, respectively.

The total number of positive cases and deaths in Mumbai now stands at 1,00,350 and 5,650, respectively. On the other hand, the total positive cases in the larger Mumbai metropolitan region stands at 1,96,046 while it has recorded 8,071 deaths.

According to the Public Health Department, 5,306 patients were discharged taking the total to 1,65,663 who have been treated and discharged, as of Saturday.